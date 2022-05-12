Bezeq names Ran Guron CEO

Ran Guron has been appointed CEO of telecommunications company Bezeq (TASE: BEZQ) in place of David Mizrahi, who stepped down after four years in the post. Guron was the candidate preferred by Bezeq chairperson Gil Sharon from the first moment.

In the past few years, Guron has served as CEO of Bezeq subsidiaries Yes, Pelephone, and Bezeq International.

Guron's appointment was expected, because of his closeness to Sharon and the fact that he has many years of experience in the company, and his entry into the top post in the company should be smooth.

All the same, the appointment is expected to lead to changes in Bezeq's management, and some of the VPs will almost certainly leave.

Another appointment that awaits approval is that of Dganit Kramer, Guron's deputy at Pelephone, Yes, and Bezeq International, to replace him as CEO of the subsidiary companies.

"Ran has successfully managed the activity of the subsidiary companies in the Bezeq group for six years, and he now returns to Bezeq to lead the company in the significant challenges that await it in the next few years," Sharon said.

