Bezeq CEO David Mizrahi resigns

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) CEO David Mizrahi has announced that he is stepping down after four years in the job. Sources believe that Mizrahi is about to found an investment fund for infrastructures with leading capital market players. Bezeq's board of directors will set up a search committee to choose a new CEO to replace Mizrahi.

Mizrahi said, "After more than 20 years with Bezeq Group and close to four years in the position of CEO, I feel that it is time for me to make a change. When I became CEO in 2018, I found a company with post-trauma syndrome, trying to recover from the crisis that hit it and coping with heavy debt, sharp erosion in its revenue and a large scale loss of subscribers. Today, after four years, Bezeq is a strong company with consistent growth in the size of its revenue and the situation with its customers and with a healthy and robust balance sheet."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.