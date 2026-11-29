The share price of Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks. Since the weakness in the stock that followed the release of third-quarter earnings in early November, the share price has gained 19.1%, with 8.8% of that increase over the last trading week.

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Since hitting an annual low in April, Check Point’s stock has climbed nearly 50%. Nevertheless, it remains down 9.2% year-to-date, contrasting with other stocks in the sector that have seen sharp gains, driven in part by developments in AI and the resulting demand for security solutions in that field.

Check Point, led by CEO Nadav Zafrir, is traded on the Nasdaq with a market cap of $17.2 billion, making it the third most valuable Israeli company on Wall Street, after Teva Pharmaceuticals and Elbit Systems. When the company released its latest financial results, it lowered its annual guidance, citing a recovery that has taken longer than anticipated.

This year, Check Point overhauled its sales organization and hired new personnel, which has led to a slowdown in product sales. The company noted that product sales hit their low point in the third quarter, but the sluggish pace of the recovery prompted the downward revision of the forecast. Notably, Check Point’s stock has since begun to recover. It is possible that the "reset" of the 2026 projections has shifted investor focus toward 2027 - a year in which Check Point aims to accelerate growth while maintaining profitability.

According to data from The Wall Street Journal, 15 analysts currently hold a positive rating on Check Point, while 24 maintain a neutral stance. Among the positive ratings is a "Buy" recommendation from Jefferies software research analyst Joseph Gallo. Following the recent earnings report, Gallo wrote that he expects growth to accelerate in 2027, driven by the renewal of major contracts and the changes implemented within the sales organization as well as price increases. Gallo’s price target for the stock is $175, which currently reflects a 4% premium over the price on the Nasdaq.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

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