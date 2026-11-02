Check Point stock falls after lackluster Q3 results

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) concluded the third quarter of 2026 with lackluster results, though these fell within its guidance. The company’s share price is down 10.59% in premarket trading on Wall Street. Revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% compared with the corresponding quarter last year to $670 million, slightly below the $672 million anticipated by analysts.

Check Point reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.49, in line with analyst forecasts. GAAP net profit was $185 million, and non-GAAP net profit was $254 million, a decline in both metrics compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Free cash flow amounted to $258 million, and by the end of the quarter, Check Point held $4.1 billion in cash, against long-term debt to convertible bondholders of nearly $2 billion. In the first three quarters of the year, Check Point revenue grew 1.6% to just over $2 billion. Net profit (GAAP) fell by 24.2% to $571 million, while net profit (non-GAAP) fell 16.7% to $783 million, or earnings per share of $7.54.

Check Point CEO Nadav Zafrir said third-quarter results were in line with the company’s expectations, noting that the company believes the low point in revenue occurred during the third quarter. "We anticipate a gradual improvement starting from the fourth quarter," he said. "The recovery is taking longer than expected, but we remain confident in our vision. Key indicators are improving, which is encouraging, and we are focused on sustainable growth."

Tzafrir further noted that the company's revenue from security subscriptions grew by 11%, driven by strong demand for email security, CTEM, and AI.

Check Point's stock has posted a negative return of 18% year-to-date; however, since hitting an annual low at the end of April, it has recovered, rising by 35.2%. The company's market cap on Nasdaq is $15.5 billion. In previous quarters, the company reported challenges within its sales organization and mentioned changes it is implementing there.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2026.

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