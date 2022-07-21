Contentsquare raises $600m, hiring hundreds in Israel

French digital experience analytics company Contentsquare announced today that it has closed a $600 million financing round at a valuation of $5.6 billion, double its value in May 2021. An integral part of the company is its Israel center, based on the acquisition of Clicktale, which deepened its dominance in the digital analytics market, and which will now be greatly expanded.

The latest financing round includes $400 million in Series F equity and $200 million in debt financing, bringing total funding to $1.4 billion. The Series F investment is led by Sixth Street Growth, with the participation of Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Many of Contentsquare’s other investors also participated in the round. The debt facility includes contributions from BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Société Générale.

Contentsquare will use the capital to increase investments in innovation, both organically and through acquisitions, and expand marketing and the company is seeking hundreds of new employees in Israel, where it already has a team of 250, one sixth of the company's workforce. Former Clicktale CEO Shlomi Hagai is now Contentsquare's CFO.

Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to empowers marketing staff with an understanding of the customer experience on their websites and apps. The company's AI-powered engine analyzes trillions of digital customer interactions to surface critical insights that provide businesses of all sizes and across all industries the power to create more human digital experiences, and drive greater business growth.

Contentsquare founder and CEO Jonathan Cherki said, "This new round of investment is a testament to the boundless ambition of our team, who is laser focused on helping businesses of all sizes deliver more human digital experiences - experiences that are seamless, frictionless, rewarding and inspiring. We’re excited to keep on dedicating ourselves to raising the standards of digital customer experience everywhere, and we feel this is just the beginning."

