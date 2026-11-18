Elron Ventures (TASE: ELRN) announced today that its controlling shareholder, Arieli EL, had accepted an offer from the Melnik family’s BlueGate to acquire a controlling interest (58%) in the company at a 100% premium over the market price at the date of the offer. Although the buyout offer is not directed at public shareholders, the company’s stock is currently up 13%, bringing its total gain to about 28% since the offer was received.

The deal enables Arieli EL to repay a NIS 90 million loan from Phoenix Financial taken to acquire a controlling stake in Elron in July 2024. Following a decline in the company’s share price, Arieli EL failed to meet the loan’s terms, prompting The Phoenix to push for early repayment. Arieli EL will now receive NIS 180 million for its stake in Elron and will emerge with a profit in the tens of millions of shekels on its investment.

The acquirer is Bluegate Capital. The firm is backed by the Melnik family, a New York-based family with a prior connection to the family of Evan Renov, co-founder and CEO of Arieli Group. Bluegate intends to appoint Micah Lakin Avni as chairperson of Elron. Avni currently serves as CEO of Peninsula, a non-bank credit provider, and was previously a partner at venture capital firm Jerusalem Global Ventures, and a director at several technology companies.

An escalating dispute

Underlying the deal is a dispute among the partners at Arieli: on one side, Evan Renov and Eric Bentov, partners at Arieli Capital, and on the other, partner Lisya Bahar-Manoah, whom they appointed as chairperson of the company. Each partner holds a one-third stake in Arieli LM. The partners could not reach agreement on how to resolve the loan issue with Phoenix Financial; the resulting conflict escalated, leading to Bahar-Manoah’s removal from the position of chairperson, though she remains a member of the board of directors.

In previous years, Elron focused on the medical device, software, and cyber sectors, achieving exits in companies such as Given Imaging and CartiHeal. Under the new control, Bahar-Manoah emphasized defense-tech and cyber. Since she assumed the role of chairperson, Elron has exited six holdings and made twenty new investments, totaling $12 million. During this period, Elron distributed some $30 million in dividends, more than half of which went to the controlling shareholder. The company is managed by Yaniv Shnieder.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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