Israel’s Ministry of Defense will invest NIS 150 million in drone defense along Israel’s borders. The final decisions on how the money will be spent are slated for next month with many companies participating in the process. The total budget will be distributed among various firms across several sectors, with additional contracts for related projects expected in the near future.

The Ministry of Defense’s strategy of decentralizing contracts was recently demonstrated in another area: as part of a broader initiative to establish a security barrier along the eastern border (with Jordan and Syria). M4 Defense, a subsidiary of Ondas, was awarded a $10 million contract, out of a total project value of $50 million.

The investment in drone defense is significantly larger, reflecting the fact that this threat has evolved into a far more extensive global challenge, as demonstrated by the situation in Ukraine, than what has so far been experienced in Israel. One company identifying this industry demand as an opportunity is Ondas, which is notable for the large-scale recruitment of former senior officials from Israel’s security forces, including former Mossad chief David Barnea, who was appointed in August as president and global chairman of the Ondas Defense division. It is one of many companies that has been asked to demonstrate its capabilities.

"Globes" has learned that Ondas may collaborate with Ra'anana-based startup AeroSentry Technologies, founded just last April, which develops AI-driven flight software for high-speed maneuvering, designed for both drone systems and drone-interception systems.

Diversifying capabilities and multi-physics approaches

Collaboration between companies is critical for counter-drone defense, which is a challenging domain across every stage: detection, identification, and, of course, interception. Fiber-optic-guided drones, such as those employed by Hezbollah, pose a unique challenge. They cannot be disrupted via electronic warfare (EW). However, they have a relatively short operational range and a payload capacity of just 2.5 kilograms of explosives. Countering these threats requires, first and foremost, detection methods that do not rely on RF (radio frequency) communication specifically solutions based on radar, optics, Lidar (laser-based sensing), and acoustics.

While diversifying capabilities enables more effective detection, it introduces complexities in command and control (C2), as the system must navigate and integrate data across various physical sensing modalities. One notable player in the Command and Control (C2) space is Kela, which ranked fourth on "Globes" list of promising startups for 2026. This two-year-old defense startup, founded by Alon Dror and Hamutal Meridor, and also participating in demonstrating its abilities to the Ministry of Defense, has developed a Command and Control system based on an open architecture. It is designed to integrate sensors, drones, radars, intelligence systems, and weaponry from various sources into a single platform.

Last June, Rafael and SpearUAV unveiled Iron Wasp. Based on the Israeli startup’s Viper technology, the system is designed to provide field forces with a rapid, accessible, and user-friendly capability to counter aerial threats. Elbit Systems has showcased a radar-based interception system using interceptor drones and has also highlighted a collaboration with XTEND involving an interceptor drone, alongside a net-based interceptor developed by Elisra. In recent months, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) introduced HawkGuard, a compact active defense system that integrates radar detection, electro-optical sensors, AI-driven Command and Control systems, and interceptor drones.

Another option involves laser weapons, which represent a comprehensive, long-term technological solution currently being developed to counter drones. This field gained prominence through Rafael’s Iron Beam. However, that system features a high-power output (100 kW) and is too heavy to address the threat posed by small, micro-drones. In response, Rafael developed Drone Dome, a smaller, 10 kW system that is lighter and more portable, designed to be mounted on 4x4 vehicles and armored personnel carriers (APCs), providing mobile, tactical protection for maneuvering forces against UAVs and drones.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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