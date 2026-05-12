EU regulator again extends advisory on Israel flights

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a revised Conflict Zone Advisory, extending its validity about the airspace of Israel as well as other countries in the Middle East and Persian Gulf until May 27.

However, EASA has softened its language, which previously advised carriers to refrain from operating in the region. The advisory now says, "Exercise caution and take potential risks into account when operating within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia."

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EASA warns, "While the overall level of risk has decreased in the region, the sustainability of the ceasefire remains uncertain in the longer term, with a possibility of rapid escalation. Therefore, close monitoring and up-to-date risk assessments remain essential to ensure safety of flights. Should the existing truce break down, the airspaces covered by this Bulletin are likely to be exposed to imminent threats."

The extension of the European advisory may also affect the planned resumption of flights to Israel by foreign airlines. Companies that have already announced their intention to return to operations before the end of May, including Wizz Air, KLM, Air France and Air Europa, will re-examine their return dates, and even extend flight cancellations for longer as long as the EASA warning remains in effect.

Today, Air India announced the extension of its Israel flight cancellations until early July.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2026.

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