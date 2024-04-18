El Al chair Amikam Ben Zvi questioned in Netivot graft affair

El Al Israel Airlines (TASE: ELAL) chairperson Amikam Ben Zvi has been questioned on suspicion of involvement in the graft affair in which the mayor of Netivot, Yehiel Zohar, is also under investigation, Israel Police confirmed today. The investigation relates to real estate projects in Netivot. Ben Zvi is one of the contractors questioned in the affair.

At little over a week ago it was reported that a covert investigation by the police Lahav 433 National Fraud Unit had become overt. The police reported at the time that it had carried out searches and that people suspected of involvement in the affair had been summoned for questioning. The economic department of the State Attorney’s Office is supervising the investigation.

Ben Zvi, a former chairperson of the Standards Institution of Israel, owns and runs MBZ Construction Company Ltd. He served in the past as CEO of Schindler Nechushtan Elevators Ltd and of state-owned housing company Amidar.

Ben Zvi’s lawyer Adv. Nati Simchony said, "Mr. Ben Zvi respects the law enforcement authorities, is cooperating fully, and is certain that at the end of the investigation it will become clear that his conduct has been irreproachable. It’s important to stress that this inquiry has no connection whatsoever to his role as chairperson of the El Al board of directors."

Amikam Ben Zvi has been questioned in this affair, has not been indicted, and hence has not been convicted of any crime, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

