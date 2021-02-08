El Al granted approval for US rescue flights

With thousands of Israelis stranded in the US, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has received approval from the Israeli government to operate rescue flights between New York and Tel Aviv. Two flights will take off from Ben Gurion airport tomorrow afternoon February 9 and return to Israel from New York on February 11 and February 13. A one-way fare will cost $600 including baggage and El Al holding tickets for a canceled flight will be permit to board the planes for no additional charge.

Passengers will only be allowed to board the flights if they have received in advance permission to fly from the Israeli government's exemptions committee. Passengers must also possess a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours before boarding the flight and fill the required health declaration form.

The Israeli government is also set to approve a special rescue flight to Dubai, while Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. will continue its daily rescue flights between Tel Aviv and Frankfurt.

All passengers arriving in Israel must go into isolation in a state-sponsored hotel for 14 days, or 10 days if they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival at Ben Gurion airport and after nine days in the country.

Ministry of Health international relations department head Asher Shalmon said that the state-sponsored hotels only have the capacity to take in 600 passengers per day and he hoped the authorities take this into account.

