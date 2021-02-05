Cabinet extends closure of Ben Gurion airport

Israel's cabinet has approved the extension of the closure of Ben Gurion airport to commercial flights until February 21. The airport was closed on January 26, due to fears that the gains from Israel's swift vaccination rollout would be compromised by the introduction of new Covid variants from abroad that were resistant to the vaccine.

Israelis wishing to return home must prove that their permanent residence is in the country and that they left the country legally in accordance with Ministry of Health instructions prevailing at the time. Approval from an exemptions committee must be obtained, with online forms available on the websites of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Interior's Population and Immigration Authority.

Other legitimate reasons for coming into Israel include attending the funeral of an immediate relative, accompanying a body to Israel for burial, urgent medical treatment including women in their final trimester of pregnancy, the need to attend an immediate relative in distress and other compassionate reasons, and to take part in legal proceedings.

Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. will continue its rescue flights to Frankfurt to bring into Israel people that qualify for these exemptions and other Israeli airlines will be allowed to operate rescue flights to the US and Dubai.

People wishing to leave Israel also need an exemptions approval including proof of permanent residence overseas, attending the funeral of an immediate relative, accompanying a body abroad for burial, urgent medical treatment, the need to attend an immediate relative in distress and other compassionate reasons, and to take part in legal proceedings.

Professional sportspeople will be allowed to travel overseas to take part in official international tournaments.

