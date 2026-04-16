El Al orders six more Dreamliners

El Al is expanding its fleet with a further order for Boeing Dreamliners. The airline is exercising options to buy six Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and retains an option on six more of the planes. The order for four of the planes will be switched to the larger 787-10 model, which carries more passengers, for delivery between 2030 and 2032.

The list price of a Boeing 787 ranges from $290 million for the 787-9 model to $330-340 million for the 787-10, but in practice airlines buy the planes at considerable discounts. The actual cost per plane is generally between $120 million and $200 million, before customization of the interior and the configuration, that can add tens of millions of dollars to the cost.

El Al currently has seventeen Dreamliners, and in fact the planes represent the backbone of its long-haul operations. The other 47 aircraft in its fleet, Boeing 737 and 777 planes, are mainly used on short and mid-distance routes. Expansion of the Dreamliner fleet will enable El Al to expand its long-haul services.

El Al’s order comes at a time of continuing pressure in the global aviation industry. Aircraft manufacturers, chief among them Boeing and Airbus, are struggling to keep up with the demand for new planes, among other things because of disruptions to supply chains and production delays.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2026.