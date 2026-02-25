El Al profit fell 26% in 2025 despite record revenue

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) ended 2025 with net profit of $403.3 million. This was a 26% decline from 2024, as foreign airlines began to return to Israel, reduced El Al's market share.

The strengthening of the shekel against the US dollar also hurt El Al's results, according to the company, reducing profit by $77 million. More importantly, the war with Iran six months ago wiped out about $100 million from El Al's results for that quarter, which was reflected in the results for the entire year. Without it, the company's annual profit would have fallen by only 7%.

El Al also noted that the company recorded a one-time increase in expenses of $30 million. Nevertheless, El Al achieved record revenue last year of $3.48 billion, a slight increase of 1% from 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, El Al's results also weakened, with net profit of $46.2 million, compared with $130 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Revenue was $851.7 million, the same as in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2026.

