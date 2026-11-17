Elbit Systems (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) has concluded yet another quarter with an increase in its order backlog, to a record $33 billion. The defense company recorded 17.2% revenue growth in the third quarter, to $2.25 billion.

Elbit Systems’ share price on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is currently up by nearly 6%.

On a GAAP basis, net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter totaled $178 million, 33.4% higher than in the same quarter last year. On a non-GAAP basis, net profit attributable to shareholders was $210 million, representing an increase of 31.4%. Earnings per share were $4.36, considerably exceeding analysts’ forecasts. As in the previous quarter, Elbit maintained an operating margin of over 10% (on a non-GAAP basis) in the third quarter, consistent with the target the company set for itself several years ago.

In the first three quarters of the year, Elbit Systems’ revenue grew by 16.2% to $6.7 billion. Non-GAAP net profit attributable to shareholders totaled $596 million, or $12.37 per share, for the period, amounting to. In the year to date, Elbit has generated $862 million cash from operating activities, more than the total generated in the whole of 2025 ($778 million).

Israel’s share of Elbit’s revenue rose to 37.4% during the first three quarters. Since the beginning of the year, revenue from Israel has exceeded $2.5 billion, representing a 31% increase over the corresponding period in 2025, while revenue from Europe surpassed $1.6 billion, up 4.9%. In North America, revenue exceeded $1.3 billion, up 12.5%.

Elbit Systems has declared a dividend of $1.00 per share, payable in early January. The primary beneficiary of this distribution is controlling shareholder Michael Federmann, who holds his stake through Federmann Enterprises. and who is set to receive $19 million.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We delivered another strong quarter, with high-teens growth in revenues and continued margin expansion. Revenues increased 17%, maintaining a double-digit year-over-year growth trajectory, while operating profit and earnings per share grew by over 30%. Backlog increased to a record level of $33 billion. Free cash flow was particularly strong at $276 million, representing a cash conversion of over 150%, while continuing to increase our capital investment.

"We continue to invest in technologies that we estimate will shape the future battlefield. During the quarter, we introduced new AI-driven autonomous combat capabilities that enable the real-time coordination of multiple aerial and ground systems, while continuing to advance our capabilities across electro-optics, precision guided munition systems, electronic warfare and directed energy, especially High Power Laser.

"As we scale our business, execution remains a key priority. We are expanding production capacity while increasingly harnessing AI across our operations to enhance productivity, streamline processes and enhance execution. These investments support our ability to deliver against our substantial backlog and sustain profitable growth."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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