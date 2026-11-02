Elbit Systems awarded $170m IDF artillery deal

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today it has been awarded a contract worth about $170 million by Israel’s Ministry of Defense to establish and operate an advanced training and simulation center for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Artillery Corps. The contract will be performed over 15 years.

The new center will support the operational integration of the ROEM (SIGMA) self-propelled artillery system and the LAHAV (PULS) precision rocket launcher system into the IDF Artillery Corps.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will develop and deliver an advanced training infrastructure, including mission and driving simulators, training classrooms and dedicated facilities. The solution will feature simulation technologies, automation capabilities, AI-based functionalities and innovative driver training solutions. The company will also provide training, maintenance and support services throughout the contract period.

The project, Elbit says, will enhance the operational readiness and proficiency of IDF artillery personnel, shorten qualification and training timelines, and improve training efficiency while reducing resource consumption and wear on operational platforms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2026.

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