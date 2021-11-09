Elbit Systems unit wins $100m Royal Navy EW contract

Elbit Systems Ltd. (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) has announced today that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK Ltd. has been awarded a contract worth about $100 million by Babcock International Group Plc. (LSE: BAB), to provide the Royal Navy with new Electronic Warfare capabilities under Increment 1 of the Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Program. The contract will be performed over a period of 13 years and will include in-service support.

Under the Program, Elbit Systems UK will design, manufacture and deliver maritime Electronic Warfare (EW) suites comprising fully digital full-spectrum Radar Electronic Support Measures (RESM) and EW Command and Control (EWC2) systems. The company says that these latest generation technologies will enhance the situational awareness and anti-ship missile defense of front-line platforms and improve their capability to exploit the electromagnetic environment.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said, "We are proud to be in position to provide such an important capability to the Royal Navy. Elbit Systems UK will work with its local partners on developing and delivering these cutting edge technologies, creating high skilled jobs while providing operational sovereignty and freedom of action."

Yesterday, Elbit Systems announced that Affinity Flying Training Services Ltd., its UK joint venture with Kellog, Brown and Root Ltd. (NYSE: KBR), had been awarded an $88 million (£65 million) contract from the UK Ministry of Defense for the operation of four additional Texan T-6C aircraft for the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) program.

