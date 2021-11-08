Elbit Systems UK JV wins $88m pilot training system deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that Affinity Flying Training Services Ltd., its UK joint venture with Kellog, Brown and Root Ltd. (NYSE: KBR), has been awarded an $88 million (£65 million) contract from the UK Ministry of Defense for the operation of four additional Texan T-6C aircraft for the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) program. The contract will be performed over a 12-year period. Elbit Systems and KBR each hold a 50% share in Affinity and will evenly benefit from the contract.

The four additional Texan T-6C aircraft will be operated predominantly from Affinity’s site at Royal Air Force Valley, where they will join the 10 existing Texans that are already in service. The UKMFTS is the UK’s program to deliver and support the RAF pilot training, procurement, operations and maintenance services. Taking place at RAF Cranwell, RAF Barkston Heath and RAF Valley on three different types of aircraft, Affinity has delivered over 20,000 flying hours for the UKMFTS program.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said, "This contract attests to the level of satisfaction from the services and support provided by us in the UKMFTS program. We are proud to be an integral partner of the UK MOD in providing training solutions for the RAF and of the contribution to the pilots’ operational readiness and efficiency."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2021.

