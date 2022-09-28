Elbit Systems wins $120m UAS contract with Royal Thai Navy

Elbit Systems (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) has won a contract valued at $120 million to supply Hermes 900 Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and training capabilities to the Royal Thai Navy. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

The company say that under the contract, it will provide the Royal Thai Navy with Hermes 900 Maritime UAS featuring maritime radar, Electro Optic payload, Satellite Communication, droppable inflated life rafts and other capabilities. "The Hermes 900 Maritime UAS is intended to enable the Royal Thai Navy to perform both blue water and littoral missions, dominate vast swathes of sea and long coastlines, communicate with operational vessels and carry out civilian mission such as maritime Search and Rescue and identification of suspicious activities and potential hazards," Elbit’s announcement states.

Elbit Systems has sold UAS of the Hermes family to more than 20 customers, including Israel, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, the United Nations, the European Union, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "This is yet another vote of confidence in the Hermes family of UAS. We are experiencing a growing demand around the globe for our unmanned solutions that are capable of effective integration with operational activities of manned forces across domains of operation, addressing a wide range of evolving threats."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.