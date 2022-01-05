Elbit Systems wins Brazilian Hermes follow-on order

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) today announced that its Brazilian subsidiary AEL Sistemas S.A. has been awarded a contract to supply additional Hermes 900 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over 16 months.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply its Hermes 900 UAS and spare parts. Over the past decade, the Brazilian Air Force has been operating a mixed fleet of Elbit Systems' Hermes 900 and Hermes 450 UAS to perform a range of missions including homeland security and deforestation monitoring operations in the Amazons. Elbit said that the Hermes 900 UAS has been selected to date by 12 countries, demonstrating its competitive edge and technological sophistication, reliability, open architecture and a solid growth path.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "We are proud to be an integral part of the FAB UAS fleet's growth roadmap. We are pleased by the growing customer base of the Hermes family of UAS users around the globe."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2022.

