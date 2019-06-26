Elbit unit wins US border tower deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary Elbit Systems of America, LLC has been awarded a $26 million contract from the US Customs and Border Protection to install an Integrated Fixed Towers system in the US Border Patrol Casa Grande Area of Responsibility in Arizona. The project will be performed over a one-year period. To date, Elbit Systems of America has been awarded a number of contracts from CBP to install such systems in areas covering 200 miles of the Arizona-Mexico border.

The Integrated Fixed Tower system comprises a command and control center and a networked multi-tower, multi-sensor system that continuously monitors portions of the US southern border. Information from the towers is sent to the command and control center at a Border Patrol Station providing agents with long-range, persistent surveillance and situational awareness that allows them to dispatch an appropriate response. This capability provides greater safety for the agents patrolling the border in the Casa Grande region.

Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Ranaan Horowitz said, “Elbit Systems of America is honored to have been selected by the CBP and the Tohono O’odham Nation to provide a solution to suit the needs of those living and working along the border in the Casa Grande Area of Responsibility. This project clearly demonstrates our company’s mission to provide innovative solutions that protect and save lives.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019