Experts see Israel’s traffic jams continuing to worsen

In recent weeks, traffic congestion on Israel’s roads has worsened, with travel speeds on major highways slowing to unprecedented lows. Data from the Ayalon Highways Company (Netivei Ayalon) shows the severity of the situation. An analysis of traffic along a heavily congested stretch of Road 20 from the Mevo Ayalon to Glilot interchanges shows a significant fall in travel speeds during this current period.

Between October 4 and 15, the average daily speed in the northbound direction was 44 kilometers per hour, an 18% decrease compared with the holiday period. A similar trend was observed in the southbound direction, typically a less congested section, where the average daily speed post-holidays stood at 50 kilometers per hour, a decline of about 10%.

While traffic is lighter during the summer and the holiday season, the most concerning finding emerges from a comparison with June 2026. This indicates a significant worsening of conditions even during "routine" (non-holiday) periods, with the average daily northbound speed dropping by 12% since June.

Examining the situation specifically during peak hours reveals the severity of the issue. In the morning (7am-9am), the average speed for northbound traffic is a mere 28 kilometers per hour. In the evening (4pm-6pm), the average speed drops to just 26 kilometers per hour. For southbound traffic, the decline during peak hours is slightly less pronounced, with the most significant drops occurring during the later morning hours and the evening (23 kilometers per hour).

Beyond the Ayalon Highway, data from the Netivei Israel also sheds light on road conditions. On Road 1 (Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway), the average speed following the holiday period was 91 kilometers per hour, similar to the previous year. On Road 40, the numbers are also relatively consistent, averaging 72 kilometers per hour after the holidays. However, the picture changes on Road 44, which connects the Shimshon Interchange (near Eshtaol) with the Holon Interchange, where a significant decline is evident. The average speed on this route is 63 kilometers per hour compared with 71 kilometers per hour during the post-holiday period in 2025.

In 20 Years: Total annual vehicle mileage has grown 66%

It is difficult to pinpoint exactly what has happened during this period, but in recent years, traffic congestion has been steadily worsening. A primary contributing factor is the total distance traveled by vehicles (mileage). Data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, published last month, show that in 2025, the total mileage of vehicles reached 69.3 billion kilometers, an increase of 2.6% compared with the previous year. Over a 20-year span, total annual mileage has grown 66%, while the total number of vehicles has more than doubled.

In contrast, during the same period, the total surface area of roads increased 31%, and the total length of the road network grew 43%. Given this reality, where an ever-increasing number of people own vehicles, while road infrastructure fails to keep pace, it is no surprise that traffic congestion continues to worsen.

Metro construction and lane closures

Furthermore, while not directly affecting the Ayalon Highway, the construction of the Metro system is beginning to be felt throughout the Gush Dan metropolitan area. This is likely to exacerbate traffic within the cities themselves (and it is possible that some of these impacts are also extending to major arterial roads). Currently, there are 30 active work sites and project locations across the Gush Dan metropolitan area. This number is will grow to 70 by 2027. Among other locations, work is underway at the maintenance and operation depots in Rishonim, Segula, and Mesubim, and projects in Tel Aviv, Holon, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Givat Shmuel, Kiryat Ono, and Petah Tikva.

At this stage, the work consists primarily of preparatory measures, and the associated traffic arrangements are relatively limited, usually involving the closure of a single lane for a set period. However, the situation is set to intensify in the coming years as the number of work sites increases, and the scale of construction, and resulting traffic disruptions, expands.

"We are implementing preliminary traffic arrangements, which are relatively limited in scope," Kobi Ben Atar, manager of the M1 line, recently told *Globes*. "In one spot, a lane might be closed; in another, a left turn might be prohibited. But once the contractors arrive, they could end up closing off entire streets." NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System anticipates that by next year, there will be 20-30 work sites along each of the three lines, and by 2030, we will begin to see major heavy engineering works.

"We will see congestion worsen"

Looking ahead, there appears to be little reason for optimism. "A few years ago, the Ministry of Finance estimated the cost of traffic congestion to the economy at approximately 35-40 billion shekels per year," says Felix Shakhman, head of data collection, survey and research at Netivei Ayalon. "One must also account for those who forgo trips, such as going out to restaurants, due to traffic jams. This, too, represents an 'invisible' loss to the economy. In the coming month, we expect congestion to intensify as students return to their studies and winter weather sets in. The transition from cars to public transport does not happen overnight, but we are working to build the necessary infrastructure to facilitate it."

Nevertheless, several parallel initiatives are underway, aimed at slightly alleviating traffic congestion. Most significant among these currently is the "Fast Lanes" project. Simultaneously, Netivei Ayalon is working on the Blue Line Metronit (BRT), a mass transit system spanning 15-30 kilometers in each direction. It will connect Rehovot, Ness Ziona, and Rishon LeZion, with a planned future direct link to Tel Aviv. The Blue Line will also interface with the Brown Line, which will pass through Ramla, Lod, Beer Ya'akov, and Rishon LeZion. These lines will open in the next year or two, and the company is also working on planning the Yellow Line, which will run through the eastern part of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.