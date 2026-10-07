Financial analysis tech co BridgeWise mulls Tel Aviv IPO

Israeli fintech company BridgeWise is examining the possibility of an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, "Globes" has learned. The move is still at an early stage, and the amount to be raised, the company valuation, and the timetable have yet to be decided. This is the first time for a long time that a venture-backed technology company is interested in a flotation on the stock market and is not looking for an exit.

If the possibility materializes, it will one of the first flotations for several years in Tel Aviv of a technology company that has grown with venture capital finance, since the wave of technology flotations of 2020-2021 subsided.

BridgeWise was founded in 2019 by Gaby Diamant (CEO), Dor and Or Eligula (CBO and COO), and Mor Hazan (CPO). The company is a developer of AI systems for analysing financial data for banks, stock exchanges, investment houses, and trading platforms. It enables financial institutions to integrate the analyses into the systems and services that they offer their customers.

The company says that it currently covers more than 70,000 securities and financial assets in over 15 languages. It also provides information and financial analyses via an AI-based chat interface called Bridget, to which users can put questions in natural language.

BridgeWise has raised $35 million in three main financing rounds. Among the investors are Dovi Frances’s Group 11, L4 Venture Builder, and international financial institutions. In 2024, it completed a $21 million A round led by SIX Group, a Swiss financial infrastructure group that, among other things, operates the Swiss stock exchange.

Also invested in the company are entities connected to B3, which operates the Brazilian stock exchange.

According to figures published by the company in May this year, it works with 110 institutional customers, and its technology reaches some 25 million end-users around the world. In Israel it works with Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank. It has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Brazil.

In February this year, BridgeWise made its first acquisition in the US when it bought Chicago-based Context Analytics in a deal estimated at $13 million.

Context Analytics has developed technology for analyzing financial information from sources other than market data and financial statements, such as news, documents, and talk on social networks. The acquisition connected BridgeWise to X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk. Context Analytics worked with X before it was acquired, and in May this year BridgeWise announced a collaboration agreement with the network under which it will offer SentimentWise, a service that monitors financial discourse on X with the aim of identifying changes in investors’ attitudes to companies and securities.

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According to market sources, a flotation on Nasdaq is not a realistic prospect for BridgeWise, among other things because of the volume of activity and the size required to justify a flotation on the US market. The choice of Tel Aviv could therefore enable BridgeWise to reach the public market at an earlier stage of its development.

The company stated: "The company is examining various ways of supporting its continued development. No final decision on this has yet been made."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2026.

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