Israeli startup BridgeWise teams with Elon Musk’s X

Israeli startup BridgeWise, which deploys AI to analyze financial data and make it accessible, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), which is the world’s biggest financial conversation platform.

As part of the collaboration, BridgeWise will provide investors worldwide with access to its SentimentWise service - a monthly analysis based on billions of conversations held by hundreds of thousands of users on the X network.

The move is being carried out using technology that the company added to its portfolio last February, with the acquisition of American Context Analytics for $13 million.

"The world's largest financial conversation takes place at X, so the move allows us to give investors a tool that combines traditional data analysis with a deep understanding of market sentiment in real time," says Gaby Diamant, co-founder and CEO of Bridgewise.

Diamant recounts, "The business relationship with X was created through Context Analytics, which was a partner in their activities. We have expanded the partnership dramatically due to understanding the shared potential. We worked on the move for more than nine months, and we are very pleased with the process and the result. The world's leading hedge funds are already paying for this service, which has proven as an alpha generator. It also allows for the identification of risk factors such as short sellers, pump and dump patterns (securities fraud), identification of toxic online discourse around a company, and more."

At the same time the Israel Securities Authority has begun to limit financial conversations on social media in Israel, which has sparked criticism from various financial influencers.

Musk's vision

BridgeWise was founded in 2019 by Diamant, Dor Eligula (CBO), Or Aligula (COO), and Mor Hazan (CPO). The company has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Brazil, and has some 110 institutional clients and 25 million end users worldwide. Partners and clients include the world's leading stock exchanges (including Nasdaq, Japan, Switzerland and Brazil) as well as Israeli banks such as Hapoalim, Leumi and Mizrahi Tefahot.

According to Diamant, the partnership with X meets the need of banks and investment houses for modern financial intelligence, with the ability to harness alternative data such as the wisdom of crowds. "Through the platform, the company's clients will be able to identify sudden fluctuations in investor sentiment and emerging trends in public opinion, even before they are reflected in market prices," he explains.

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X director & global lead Christopher Park said, "By enabling BridgeWise to analyze our feeds through this API integration, we are empowering their clients to leverage the power of the ‘Everything App’ directly within institutional workflows and rigorous trading environments."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2026.

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