"Globes" poll of polls shows Beyachad brings opposition no gain

With the election in Israel six months away, "Globes" is reviving its poll of polls, and presenting the average of the various surveys in Israel’s newspapers and other news media.

The six polls published since the announcement of the merger between the Bennett 2026 party of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid to form the Beyachad ("Together") party indicate that the move has not brought more votes to the opposition block. In fact, three polls actually show the opposition weakening. In the polls carried out for Kan, Walla!, and Channel 13 News, the opposition block loses between one and three Knesset seats. In the Channel 12 News poll its position is unchanged, and in polls published by Channel 14 and i24news the opposition gains two seats.

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Only in one poll, that of Channel 12 News, does Beyachad overtake Likud to become the largest party, by 26 seats to 25. In most of the surveys, Likud maintains its position as the largest party in the Knesset, with between 27 seats in the Kan survey and 34 seats in that of Channel 14. In the Channel 13 survey, Likud and Beyachad are neck and neck with 26 seats each.

In four surveys (Kan, Channel 12, Channel 13, and Walla!) the opposition block, including the Arab parties, has between 63 and 70 seats (the gap mainly stems from the question whether the Religious Zionist party passes the minimum vote threshold for wining any seats). In the Channel 14 and i24 news surveys, the ruling coalition has a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, with 62 or 64 seats.

Average poll result

Likud - 28 seats

Beyachad - 25

Yashar - 13

Joint Arab list - 10

Shas - 9

Democrats - 9

Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) - 9

Yisrael Beitenu - 8

United Torah Judaism - 7

Religious Zionist - 4

Because of the averaging process, the number of seats does not necessarily total 120.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.