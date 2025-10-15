HP Israel to lay off up to 90 employees

Israeli tech companies are expected to move ahead with a new round of layoffs now that the holidays are over. One of the first layoffs is likely to be at HP Israel, "Globes" has learned, where between 50 and 90 employees, out of 2,500 employees in the country, will probably be leaving.

Estimates are that this will be part of a general and planned layoff process that does not focus on a specific activity in the company and is aimed at cutting costs, after HP previously laid off about 2,000 employees out of its 58,000 employees worldwide. Earlier this year, the company announced that it intends to save expenses totaling $300 million by October, the end of its fiscal year. The company's workforce in Israel and around the world has not changed - and stands at 2,500-2,400 employees in Israel over the past two years, and at 58,000 worldwide, as of the beginning of 2025.

The reorganization plan at HP was first presented in November 2022, at the height of the crisis in the global tech industry due to rising interest rates. At that time, it planned to cut 7,000 jobs, but that rose this year to 9,000 jobs. HP has recently enjoyed a boom in server supply to AI factories across the country as part of a surge in data centers construction. However, its third-quarter results showed that quarterly sales rose just 3%, and adjusted profit fell from $800 million to $700 million. Free cash flow, however, increased from $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, a 13% year-over-year increase.

The company has declined to comment on the report.

