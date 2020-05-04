Habana Labs to quadruple office space in Caesarea

Intel unit Habana Labs has signed a five-year lease agreement with The Caesarea Assets Corporation. The company, which currently leases 2,000 square meters in the Caesarea Business and Industrial Park, will expand the space it leases fourfold, to 8,000 square meters.

The company will pay an estimated NIS 4.8 million annually for the space, giving a price of NIS 50 per meter monthly for the total space in shell condition. Altogether, Habana Labs will pay NIS 24 million for the offices.

Habana Labs develops artificial intelligence processors. It was acquired by Intel last December for $2 billion.

The space leased by Habana Labs is on the Granit campus, on which construction work is expected to be complete within a few months and which will offer 30,000 square meters in three buildings. The Caesarea Assets Corporation says that the investment in construction in the campus totals NIS 150 million, and that it occupies an area of 40 dunams (10 acres).

"The vote of confidence by Habana Labs and Intel is not just in our Business Park but in the Israeli economy in general," Caesarea Assets Corporation CEO Michael Karsenti told "Globes".

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2020

