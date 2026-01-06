Hetz Ventures raises $140m fourth fund

Venture capital firm Hetz Ventures of Pavel Livshiz, Judah Taub, and Guy Fighel, which was an early investor in Granulate and Prompt Security, both sold for hundreds of millions of dollars, has raised a fourth fund, amounting to $140 million. This is another in a series of local venture capital firms that have announced the raising of new funds recently, after Viola Ventures, Pitango, and Entrée Capital.

Hetz Ventures specializes in cyber security, artificial intelligence, and software infrastructure. It planned to raise a smaller fund, of $110 million, to maintain its investment policy of leading seed rounds with investments averaging 5-7 million. It embarked on raising the new fund last year during the war, and had received most of the commitments to invest by last October, so the end of the war was not a factor in the timing of the announcement of the fund.

Hetz Ventures does not disclose its numbers publicly, or in response to enquiries from "Globes", and so it’s hard to say how successful its previous three funds have been. Nor does it disclose the identities of its investors - Israeli and US investment institutions, family offices, and public US companies investing in an Israeli venture capital fund for the first time. According to PitchBook, however, one investor in a previous fund was Altshuler Shaham.

Over the years, the firm has recorded several high exits. It participated in the sale of Prompt Security to SentinelOne for $275 million last year, in the sale of Silk Security to Armis for $150 million in 2024, and in the sale of Granulate to Intel for $650 million.

The firm is invested in several promising companies, such as Majestic Labs, founded by former employees of Meta, which is developing a server designed to compete with Nvidia’s AI servers, and other companies such as Opti and BlinkOps. Like many venture capital firms recently, Hetz Ventures has also seen fire sales of companies in its portfolio, especially in the past few months. Companies such as Edginery, 8fig, Velocity, and Infinipoint have been shut down or sold at loss-making prices after investment of millions of dollars by the firm.

