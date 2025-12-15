Viola Ventures closes $250m in new VC funds

Israeli venture capital firm Viola Ventures today announced the closing of two new funds totaling $250 million to support the next generation of Israeli startups. The funds include the first dry close of flagship Viola Ventures 7 Early-Stage Investment Fund and Viola Conviction Fund I.

Viola’s Conviction Fund I has raised about $100 million to invest, through secondary transactions, in outlier portfolio companies. The fund has already been fully deployed and allows Viola Ventures investors to double down on the most promising Viola portfolio companies.

The flagship fund, Viola Ventures 7, representing the majority of the capital raised, will focus on supporting the next generation of early-stage tech gamechangers (seed rounds, series A, and incubation processes). The fund will focus on vertical AI, enterprise AI, fintech, AI infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Defense technology. The fund has completed its first dry close and will only be activated in the first half of 2026, as new investments are still being made from the Viola Ventures VI fund.

Viola Ventures managing partner Omry Ben David said, "Despite challenging couple of years for the region, the Israeli tech ecosystem continues to grow at record pace. In 2025 alone, tech funding reached $11.3B YTD and M&As broke an all-time high of $67B YTD. This announcement demonstrates the confidence our investors have in Israel, being at the forefront of the exciting, AI-driven, new wave of transformative innovation and the continued leadership position of Viola Ventures in this ecosystem."

Viola Ventures 7 will be led by managing partners Omry Ben David and Zvika Orron with co-founder and Managing Partner Shlomo Dovrat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.