Over the past decade, the US has reshaped how it prepares for war, with a generation of "neoprimes" making dramatic leaps in technology and production. Israel now has a rare opportunity to produce national defense champions reflecting its vast technical talent and entrepreneurial DNA. The next two years are a window to build self-sufficiency and export power, create thousands of jobs, and compete for tens of billions in US capital. The Ministry of Defense can maximize this window with a simple blueprint: one owner per category, open competition, accelerated paths, and keen attention to the companies proving the theory.

Two hard dates loom: the US-Israeli MOU expiry (September 30, 2028), and the US election (November 7, 2028). Across the US, candidates rode anti-Israeli sentiment to midterm wins. In April 2026, 40 senators voted to block arms sales to Israel, versus 15 in April 2025. Dependence has already cost Israel, as Trump took 18 months to break Biden’s hold on 2,000 pound bombs. By acting now, Israel can defuse US aid as a leverage point, while consolidating the majority support it still enjoys on more equal footing.

The US defense revolution faced fierce resistance from both the Pentagon and legacy primes. SpaceX (2014) and Palantir (2016) had to sue their own biggest customers to get a fair chance, then deliver with a vengeance. Israel has avoided such a reckoning until now, and will not have the luxury of a decade. It can win by playing to its strengths, internalizing the right lessons, and shedding self-imposed obstacles.

Ten years after Palantir’s landmark victory, Anduril, Saronic, Shield AI, Castelion, and CHAOS hold major production contracts, and neoprimes are now challenging legacy vendors with 10-20x production in many key areas. What worked? Competition, design for mass, accountable owners, private capital, and real products, not development projects. The Pentagon has embraced portfolio-based, commercial-first buying, evidenced by the November 2025 Hegseth memo and FY26 NDAA. Defense tech, once a controversial investment category, is now consensus, raising some $49 billion in venture capital in 2025.

Israel is uniquely positioned to draw massive investment, and outmaneuver the status quo, thanks to its extraordinary citizens. Israel must closely track its top talent, from the special units to the post-October 7 companies now dominating hiring and fundraising, and those next in line. It must also create competitive arenas for those companies to seriously address the arms shortage, rather than remain startups.

Success begins with speed. The Prime Minister's NIS 350 billion decade plan for arms independence needs to move faster, as Ministry of Defense director general Major General (res.) Amir Baram has said many times over the past year. Focus is also imperative. Israel’s 2020 national AI plan was funded only at 10%, had no owner, and lacked a national directorate until 2025, two years behind France, Britain, and India. This led to Israel slipping from top 5 to 10th or worse in various global AI rankings. Defense cannot be allowed to repeat this story.

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The US is short on munitions following the 2026 Iran war, and will serve itself first. Allies like Denmark, Germany, and Taiwan are locking in on multi-year orders. Following years of hand-wringing over domestic defense obligations, the European Commission’s Security Action For Europe (SAFE) loan instrument will disburse €150 billion, while requiring 65% local sourcing for all systems and components.

Israel needs its primes for regular production, wartime surge capacity, and as hubs for Israel’s future innovators. However, overreliance on primes creates a dangerous bottleneck for today’s innovators, as wartime orders favor incumbents, leaving startups fighting for scraps and discouraging foreign capital. Consequently, Israeli startups risk being acquired by US companies before they can become competitive.

We are investors in several Israeli companies representing a new generation of top Israeli talent forged from post-October 7 defense leadership experience. Some of these companies have already raised hundreds of millions of dollars, proof that American capital takes Israel seriously. This talent has other options, as do their investors. Eager to support a secure, thriving Israel, we committed with clear eyes about the upside and risks. We only urge the Israeli government, particularly the Ministry of Defense, to consider the same. Investors are awaiting the policy of the new Israeli government. If it does not allow its very best new companies to become neo-primes as in the US, overcome export barriers, and compete for the biggest contracts on merit, talent and capital will go elsewhere.

The US defense tech ecosystem can supply capital, manufacturing know-how, US market access, and deep connections to relevant partners. Israel can secure the advantage by adopting the following timeline:

In 90 days: Name one owner per category (with budget and contracting authority); launch a fast-track pathway; open a standing channel with investors.

In 6 months: Competitive tenders with two sources in two to three categories; first-customer commitments; an export and investment fast lane.

In 24 months: Two new Israeli producers at rate; co-production written into the MOU successor.

Israel’s fighting greatness was forged by necessity. Today, necessity demands Israeli defense champions.

Joe Lonsdale is the founder and managing partner of 8VC and a co-founder of Palantir Technologies.

Yitz Applbaum is the chairman of Kinetica Ventures.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

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