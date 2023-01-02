Incoming transport minister Regev slams Metro plan

The induction ceremony for the new minister of transport in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Miri Regev, took place today, and she took the opportunity to make a speech outlining her plans for the government’s term. Contrary to established custom, outgoing minister Merav Michaeli was not invited.

Among other things, Regev talked about the Metro project in the Dan region, saying, "I think that we need to examine things in depth in two respects: worthwhileness and finance, in addition to the question whether it should be financed publicly or privately. The Dan region light rail - there are problems with progress on its lines. It’s supposed to provide a response to traffic congestion in Tel Aviv, but until there’s a solution for connecting up the State of Israel from north to south I shall oppose continuing with the project."

Failure to proceed with the Metro plan will, however, entail huge damage. According to the benefits report for the Metro compiled by government ministries together with outside experts, damage from congestion in the Dan region, that is Tel Aviv and the surrounding area, amounts to NIS 10 billion annually. 50% of the jobs in Israel are in located in that region, and rapid population growth means that by 2040 its population will be 5.4 million, up from 4 million today. The economic benefit of the Metro is estimated at NIS 390-550 billion.

Regev believes that, without the Metro, the light rail and bicycle paths will answer the Dan region’s transport needs. But according to the report, the light rail lines will then be 150-250% overcrowded, and the road network will collapse, causing the economy a loss of about NIS 25 billion annually.

On public transport lanes and the congestion on Israel’s roads, Regev said, "We have invested resources in public transport lanes, and you, just like me, travel on Road 1 stuck in traffic jams, on the Ayalon Highway people are stuck in traffic jams, there’s a traffic jam on the coast road, we’re in traffic jams and there’s an empty public transport lane.

"This situation in which Israelis are stuck in traffic and the public transport lane is empty is impossible, and this morning I have already given instructions that the question of public transport lanes on Road 1, the Ayalon, and the coast road should be re-examined, and that they should be managed in an efficient and optimal way in relation to rush hour on the roads."

Regev is, however, ignoring the professional assessment on public transport lanes as well, and is liable to put bus services back years. The public transport lane on the coast road was an initiative of Bezalel Smotrich when he was minister of transport, while the lane on Road 1 was introduced by outgoing minister Michaeli. In the morning rush hour when the public transport lane on Road 1 is in force, 400 buses use it, and their travel times are shortened by quarter of an hour. Preferential lanes for public transport are liable to look empty because that is precisely their purpose - to be without traffic jams.

Another task for the Ministry of Transport, according to Regev, is "the righting of a historic wrong, by approving the budget for the eastern railway line and lines in the north of the country, and the promotion of just national infrastructures that can be an expression of distributive justice in the north, the south, Judea and Samaria. A ramified network of railway lines is needed that will connect the length and breadth of Israel. One of the issues is the construction of a bullet train at dizzying speed that will link up Israel’s length and breadth.

"Public transport and mass transit is the solution, but we have to think further, and we have a series of plans that were cancelled and I intend to put them back on the table."

Regev also spoke about the rise in purchase tax on electric vehicles that came into force yesterday. "At the same time as we want to encourage public transport, we need to encourage a switch to electric vehicles, which will reduce pollution and encourage green and innovative transport, and I will oppose taxation of electric vehicles and a kilometrage tax," she said. "We can’t say that we’re in favor of electric vehicles and green transport, and at the same time impose taxes on electric vehicles and a kilometrage tax."

At the close of her speech, Regev said, "Officials are only officials, and legal advisers are legal advisers. We have come to rule and not to apologize; we have come to rule in order to fulfil the agenda and the policies for which we were elected, and we shall do that together."

Michaeli said in response to Regev’s remarks, "Regev’s policy is to undo everything that I did before her, and it’s a compliment to me that she recognizes all the work that was done in the year and a half in which she wasn’t there.

"First of all, she wants to abolish the public transport lanes. She said that she would do research to see whether it was possible to let private cars drive on public transport lanes at certain hours. There’s no need for research; it’s written on the sign. There are many times when private vehicles can drive on the lanes we designated for public transport. And they can travel on them at any time if there at least three people in the car. Look, it’s written on the road, 3+."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2023.

