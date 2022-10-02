Ministerial c'ttee approves Metro M1 central section

Israel's ministerial committee on internal affairs, services, planning and local authorities today approved the plan to build the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Metro M1 central section. This is a main section of the planned Metro with connections to the two other lines.

The length of the central section of the M1 line is 14 kilometers with 11 underground stations between Glilot (where north Tel Aviv meets Ramat Hasharon) and southwards via Ramat Aviv, Ramat Haim Levanon, Derekh Namir, Yigal Alon Street and onto the Holon Junction.

In May the National Infrastructures Commission agreed to split the M1 line with the northern section to Ramat Hasharon, Herzliya and Ra'anana to receive later approval due to the many objections against it.

The M1 line will connect with the M2 line near the Hashalom interchange in Tel Aviv and with the M3 line near Glilot.

The first section of the M1 line is scheduled to begin operating in 2032 with the entire network of three lines due to be completed by 2040.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 2, 2022.

