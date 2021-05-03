Intel head holds meeting with Netanyahu

Intel Corporation CEO Pat Gelsinger met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday evening in the prime minister's bureau in Jerusalem. Gelsinger is being accompanies in his visit to Israel by six senior managers, two of whom were present in his meeting with Netanyahu: senior vice president at Intel Corporation and president and chief executive officer of Mobileye Amnon Shashua, and Yaniv Garty, who heads Intel Israel and is also a vice president at Intel Corporation. Also at te meeting was Prof. Avi Simhon, head of the National Economic Council, and acting Prime Minister's Office director general Tzahi Braverman.

The meeting, the scheduling of which was kept secret, tokk place in the late evening. Gelsinger and Netanyahu discussed at length the investment by companies like Intel in Israel. Netanyahu undertook that Israel would continue to take the action necessary to remove barriers and to ensure continued entrepreneurship and growth in the Israeli economy. People who were present at the meeting said that the atmosphere between the two men was warm and friendly.

Also accompanying Gelsinger are ‎Bella Abrahams, Intel's Director of Corporate Affairs & Public Affairs - Intel Israel and EMEA, Daniel Benatar, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Intel's Manufacturing Global Group, and Gelsinger's chief of staff Christopher George. Gelsinger, who filled various senior roles at Intel Corporation in the past, returned to the company this year after serving as CEO of VMWare, following several years in which Intel suffered from delays in the development of its production technology and instability in top management, which began before the term of Gelsinger's predecessor Bob Swan.

As reported by "Globes" last week, the official reason for Gelsinger's visit to Israel is the announcement of the company's new campus to be built in the Matam Park in Haifa, next to its existing buildings.

