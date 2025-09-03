Israel successfully launches Ofek 19 observation satellite

At 22:30 last night, the Ministry of Defense Space and Satellite Administration, part of the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (MAFAT), the IDF, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully launched the radar satellite Ofek 19. The satellite was launched atop a Shavit three-stage rocket from an experimental launch site in central Israel.

The launch was attended by President Isaac Herzog, Minister of Defense Israel Katz, Ministry of Defense director general Amir Baram, Directorate of Defense Research and Development head Dr. Danny Gold, and IAI CEO Boaz Levy.

Once the satellite becomes fully operational, the Ministry of Defense will hand over control to the IDF’s geographical visual intelligence unit 9900. In accordance with the launch plan, the satellite entered into earth orbit, began to transmit data, and successfully underwent a series of initial tests.

IAI developed and produced the satellite and the launcher as the main contractor on the project. IAI’s Systems Missiles and Space Group led the project, while IAI subsidiary Elta developed the payload, and its MLM Division developed the launcher together with Tomer and Rafael.

Ofek 19 was developed on the basis of experience acquired by the military and IAI in the development of the Ofek series of advanced observation satellites, the first of which was launched in 1988. Israel was the eighth country to reach full space capability (satellite and launch), and it is now one of fourteen countries with this capability, the others being the US, Russia, China, France, Italy, the UK, India, South Korea, North Korea, Japan, Ukraine, Iran, and New Zealand. There are currently over 50 countries with budgets designated for military projects in space, and the trend is expected to gather momentum.

In the Swords of Iron war and the Rising Lion campaign against Iran Israel’s satellite array played a full part in operations and added an important layer of intelligence capability. Continuous intelligence gathering and vital communications supporting offensive operations highlighted the importance of coverage of the entire Middle East from space.

