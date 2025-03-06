Orbit wins European satellite communications deal

Orbit Technologies (TASE: ORBI), controlled by FIMI Opportunity Funds, announced earlier this week that it has received an order worth $2.2 million to supply a European integrator with an OceanTRx4 Mil satellite communications system for a naval military platform. Orbit will begin delivering the system from next year.

Orbit develops and manufactures ground, airborne and maritime SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical communication management systems. The company's customers include more than 27 naval fleets worldwide, integrators and well-known companies such as Lockheed Martin, Bowins, Leonardo and Northrop Grumman. Orbit recently launched the OceanTRx 4 Mil platform, a satellite communications system designed for a maritime platform, which supports a variety of configurations of 1.15-meter diameter antenna systems, operating in Ku, X and Ka frequencies, and including a unique solution for simultaneous operation of a variety of frequencies for global operations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.