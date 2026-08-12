Israeli AI agents co Wonderful seeks to raise $500m

Israeli AI company Wonderful is going up a gear in its expansion. The company recently signed a series of contracts with banks, financial institutions and hospitals in Israel, and at the same time began to take its first steps in growing international markets such as India and Brazil. According to market estimates, the company’s ARR (annual recurring revenue) will continue to climb sharply and will approach $100 million this year.

Just three months ago, Wonderful completed a $165 million fund raising round, but "Globes" has leaned that it is already working on another, exceptionally large round. Wonderful has set out to raise $500 million, and seeks a valuation of $5 billion, double the valuation it received so recently.

It is believed that the new round, which is at the early stages, will, like the previous one, be led by US venture capital firm Insight Partners, although senior partners in the firm, among them Jeff Horing, are seeking other large venture capital funds that will lead the round with it.

The exceptional size of the round obliges the founders and investors to work hard to bring in a broad group of entities with deep pockets, so the official closing of the round is some way off.

Tel Aviv-based Wonderful, which made the "Globes" list of most promising startups this year, is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Israel. Its rapid growth is thanks to a steep rise in sales of its AI agents - AI-based software solutions capable of performing a broad range of complex tasks in an enterprise. The company’s systems are integrated into an enterprise’s daily work processes and run entire functions autonomously, from customer service and sales to financial management and administration to various operational processes. Wonderful also provides implementation services, assisting its customers in integration of its AI products, thereby increasing its sales with complementary products.

"We quickly realized that no company wanted just voice agents. They want chat agents, agents in email, in sales, in the back office, and wherever employees transfer information from system to system," Wonderful CEO Bar Winkler told "Globes" in June.

Like Israeli companies Kela and Unframe, and US company Palantir, Wonderful understood that the key to accelerating sales lay in personalized service to the end customer. "The product itself isn't worth much if you don't connect it to dozens of systems in the organization and make sure it works well within the processes. If you want to work with the largest organizations in the world, you need a presence on the ground wherever you operate," Winkler said.

The service model enables the company to grow rapidly, but it also forces it to raise huge amounts of capital to finance the hiring of local representatives and the setting up of service operations in the thirty countries in which it is active.

Head to head with Salesforce

Wonderful is not the only company developing AI agents for enterprises. It competes with giants such as Salesforce and unicorns like US company Sierra AI. But Wonderful is the fastest growing company in its field in markets outside of the US, among them Israel, Greece, Poland, Singapore, and India.

The company’s growth is also reflected in an expanding workforce. Just a year ago, it employed 90 people, and now its workforce numbers about 630, according to LinkedIn. The growth in annual revenue is also impressive. Last August the figure stood at only about $1 million; by the end of 2025 it climbed to $7 million, and in the first quarter of this year the annual rate was $18 million. Now, the ARR is $55 million, and, as mentioned, sources close to the company expect it to reach $100 million by the end of the year.

Wonderful was founded by Winkler and Roey Lalazar. So far, it has raised $290 million. In Israel, the company works with customer service at Bank Hapoalim, Discount Bank, Maccabi Health Services, Bezeq, Pazgas, Menora Mivtachim, and Libra.

No response was forthcoming from the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2026.

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