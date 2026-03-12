Israeli AI agents co Wonderful raises $150m at $2b valuation

Israeli AI agents company Wonderful has announced the completion of a $150 million financing round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Index Ventures, IVP, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Vine Ventures.

The company, which was founded in early 2025, has already raised $284 million, and according to investor Index Ventures the Series B round was completed at a valuation of $2 billion for Wonderful. This is nearly triple the company valuation Wonderful achieved when it raised $100 million in November 2025.

Wonderful was founded in early 2025 by CEO Bar Winkler, who previously founded and sold Approve to Tipalti, and CTO Roey Lalazar, who previously founded a location company based on AI called Kaps.

Wonderful develops and deploys production-grade AI agents for enterprises in telecom, financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare. This expansion is driven by the success of Wonderful’s thesis: enterprise AI will not scale through technology alone. It requires a state-of-the-art agentic platform paired with locally embedded teams that can deploy agents inside complex organizations. In the eight months since emerging from stealth, Wonderful has rapidly expanded, scaling to more than 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Winkler said, "In 2026, enterprises will be deciding who to partner with to operationalize AI across their organizations, and those decisions will hinge on who can deliver deep integrations across complex infrastructures and tailor solutions to each organization’s unique environment, We built our platform and operating model around that reality, and the demand we’re seeing globally reflects it. This capital allows us to expand our ability to support enterprises to do what they want with AI."

