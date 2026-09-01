Israeli HR platform co HiBob raises $166m

Israeli human resources platform HiBob today announced the completion of a $166 million financing round led by Salesforce with participation from previous investor Farallon.

HiBob says the investment, "Marks a key milestone in HiBob’s evolution from a modern HR platform into an organizational intelligence layer for modern businesses." The investment will help adapt HiBob’s platform to the AI era.

HiBob was founded in 2015 by CEO Ronni Zehavi, Amit Knaani, Israel David, and Andy Bellass.

Zehavi said, "We founded HiBob with a simple conviction: The world of work has transformed and will continue to transform at a rapid pace. Salesforce’s investment validates our belief that AI is not only changing technology, it is changing the architecture of organizations. As people and AI agents increasingly work side by side, trusted workforce context will become fundamental to how companies redesign work, empower managers, and make better decisions."

He added, "The biggest mistake companies can make is to think AI is primarily a technology story. It is an organizational and managerial revolution. The winners will not simply have the best AI model. They will build the best organizations for the AI era."

HiBob’s long-term vision is to provide the organizational intelligence companies need to manage this hybrid workforce, helping organizations understand capabilities, identify skill gaps, plan their workforce, support managers, and create clearer accountability as people and AI agents work side by side.

HiBob is building an open platform that brings trusted workforce context into the systems where work happens across collaboration, CRM, finance, and operations. In an AI-powered enterprise, organizational intelligence cannot reside solely within an HR application. It needs to be available through agents, workflows, and increasingly headless experiences in the flow of work.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2026.

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