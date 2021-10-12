HR management co Hibob raises $150m at $1.65b valuation

HR management technology platform Hibob has announced the completion of a $150 million financing round at a company valuation of $1.65 billion. The financing round was led by General Atlantic with the participation of previous investors Bessemer Ventures, Israel Growth Partners (IGP), Battery Ventures, Entrée Capital and Eight Roads. This brings to $274 million the total funds raised by the company.

Hibob was founded in 2015 by CEO Ronni Zehavi, Amit Knaani, Israel David, and Andy Bellass. The company's platform simplifies people management, culture building, and employee engagement for remote and dispersed workforces. Hibob has 300 employees and serves more than 1,500 customers including 300 Israeli companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021