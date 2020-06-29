Israeli coronavirus cabinet restricts gatherings to 50

The Israeli coronavirus cabinet met today and unanimously decided to restrict the number of people in various gatherings following the recent upswing in new Covid-19 infections.

For theater and cultural performances a maximum number of 250 participants will be allowed in each hall. 250 people will be allowed to attend weddings until July 9, from that date only 100 people can attend weddings in indoor halls. After that date only 250 people will be allowed to such events in outdoor locations.

For all other events including brits (circumcisions) and funerals, only 50 people will be allowed to attend. Only up to 50 people will be allowed to attend services in synagogues, mosques and other locations.

The cabinet also decided that all university and college exams will be taken online unless otherwise agreed between the Ministry of Health and the Council for Higher Education.

In public services, 30% of staff will be required to work remotely from home with director generals having discretionary flexibility over their relevant ministries.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz demanded that operative management of restrictions be transferred to the Ministry of Defense, which he insisted could supervise the instructions more efficiently.

Gantz also said that extending unemployment pay for those placed on unpaid leave until mid-August was not enough and that it should be extended further.

