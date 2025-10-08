search
Israeli drone co UVision in $982m deal with US Army

Hero 120SF loitering munition credit: Uvision
8 Oct, 2025 12:57
UVision has teamed with Maryland-based Mistral Inc. in the multi-year contract for loitering munitions.

US company Mistral Inc. and Israeli company UVision have announced a $982 million deal to supply suicide drones to the US Army, under a multi-year contract beginning in 2026. The deal covers procurement, training, and maintenance.

Ther US Army has chosen UVision’s Hero 120 loitering munitions model, which has a range of 40-60 kilometers and a one-hour endurance. It can carry various payloads, against armor or personnel. Although UVision has a US subsidiary, Mistral, based in Maryland, will serve as the main contractor managing the project in the US.

