Israeli drone co UVision in $982m deal with US Army

US company Mistral Inc. and Israeli company UVision have announced a $982 million deal to supply suicide drones to the US Army, under a multi-year contract beginning in 2026. The deal covers procurement, training, and maintenance.

Ther US Army has chosen UVision’s Hero 120 loitering munitions model, which has a range of 40-60 kilometers and a one-hour endurance. It can carry various payloads, against armor or personnel. Although UVision has a US subsidiary, Mistral, based in Maryland, will serve as the main contractor managing the project in the US.

