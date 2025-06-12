UVision equips combat helicopters with suicide drones

Israeli suicide drones (loitering munitions) manufacturer UVision has unveiled a new launch platform for its Hero 120 for combat helicopters.

Launching loitering munitions from combat helicopters is particularly lethal, as the flight duration is significantly shortened, the detection and rapid response capabilities of air defense systems is eroded, The new platform also diversifies the lethal capabilities of combat helicopters.

This launching platform was developed by UVision, based in Tzur Yigal, in collaboration with US companies Fulcrum Concepts and Mistral, with which the Israeli company signed a contract worth $73.5 million in June 2024 to supply loitering munitions to the US Special Operations Command.

Launching the Hero 120 from combat helicopters does not require a major integration process, which makes the platform economically viable. The Hero 120 has a maximum range of 40-60 kilometers, an operating time of one hour and a fuel warhead weighing 4.5 kilograms.

The same loitering munitions can be equipped with various warheads, for targeting armored vehicles and soldiers. Hero has a system that allows the remote operator to see what the loitering munition sees, through electro-optical and infrared cameras. It can make minor course corrections to the aircraft, or cancel the mission, if innocent bystanders are spotted. It is also possible to launch the loitering munitions against targets, and have them carry out the mission from start to finish themselves, or to transfer the operation to a field agent.

The company has various models, the largest of which is the Hero 1250, which carries a 50 kilogram warhead, has a range of more than 200 kilometers and an operation duration of up to 10 hours.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2025.

