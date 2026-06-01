Israeli startups raised $750m in May

Israeli startups raised $750 million in May 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first five months of 2026, Israeli startups have raised $5.15 billion. In the first three months of 2026, Israeli startups raised $3.1 billion, according to IVC, after raising $10.7 billion in 2025, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021.

RELATED ARTICLES Decart raises $300m including Nvidia investment

In May 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by AI company Decart, which raised $300 million. Defense-tech company Airis labs raised $60 million, healthcare quantum technologies company NVision raised $55 million, managed AI delivery platform Unframe raised $50 million, and cyber protection company Frame Security raised $50 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.