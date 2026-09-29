Israel's tallest building (for now) about to be occupied

Within less than a week, on October 4, occupation will begin of one of the most prominent office projects built in Gush Dan in recent years: The Beyond tower in Givatayim. The tower will yield income of some NIS 40 million annually to the Givatayim municipality in business arnona (local property tax) representing an additional 14.5% to the municipality’s total annual income from arnona, which in 2025 amounted to NIS 275 million.

The tower, owned by Tidhar (TASE: TDHR), George Horesh’s Union Company, and KKL-JNF subsidiary Himnuta, rises to a height of 320 meters and has 78 floors, making it, for the time being, the tallest tower in Israel, a title it will lose on the completion of Azrieli Group’s Spiral Tower in Tel Aviv, which will be 355 meters high.

The tower is in the business district of Givatayim, next to Tel Aviv and to the Ayalon Highway, and less than 300 meters from Tel Aviv Savidor Central railway station. The question then arises why such an impressive building in such a central location is at this stage occupied to the extent of only about 60% of its space?

The neighbors: Lawyers and tecchies

Let’s start with some numbers. The Beyond Towers project consists of two towers: a 78-floor tower mainly for offices that, as mentioned, will start to be occupied from next week; and a 60-floor tower containing micro-apartments that has yet to be built.

The two towers are on top of an eight-floor podium with 20,000 square meters of commercial space. Altogether, the office space amounts to 120,000 square meters. The project began a decade ago, in 2016, when Eurocom Real Estate sold its 78% holding in the site to Tidhar and George Horesh for NIS 256 million. The remainder of the land was owned by Himnuta. Thus the partnership between Tidhar, Union, and Himnuta was formed. Construction began in 2019.

According to the valuation in Tidhar’s financials, the Beyond tower project is worth NIS 3.03 billion. Marketing of the space reached 59% in August, with rents at NIS 143 per square meter per month at finished level and NIS 112 per square meter per month at shell level.

The parking space ratio in the building is low, at 1:180 (i.e., one parking spot for every 180 square meters), similar to the ratio in the Toha 2 building currently under construction. Since August, a further 34,000 square meters of office and commercial space have been marketed, raising the total to 70%.

Several law firms will move to the tower, among them Meitar, which leased 30,000 square meters on seventeen floors for 25 years. The firm will start to move to the tower next week, paying rent of NIS 150 per square meter per month for a total of NIS 54 million annually. The law firm of Lipa Meir & Co. has leased 7,000 square meters on four floors.

Mobile games company Moon Active will lease 22,000 square meters on eleven floors for ten years. The company currently rents 26,000 square meters in the Vitania tower in Tel Aviv.

These are large and impressive tenants, but there still remains substantial space to be marketed. What then is making it difficult for the tower to reach full occupancy?

‏Itai Shafran, a partner in Urban Economic Planning Solutions, says, "The Beyond building is one of the most interesting buildings constructed in recent years, not just because of the amount of office space, but also because of the commercial space," but he adds that alongside the tower’s many advantages it has a disadvantage related to its location. "The disadvantage of Beyond is that it is beyond the ‘Mountains of Darkness’," Shafran says. It is in the middle of a high-demand area, but it is not right next to the railway station, entailing something of a walk to it, and it is not very close to a light rail station, specifically to the Red Line.

"Companies can say that it is not quite in the northern main business district and is away from the e-scooter triangle," Shafran says.

Shafran also says that at a time when other projects at the entrance to Tel Aviv, such as Toha 2, Mivne Group’s Hasolelim project, and Azrieli’s Spiral Tower, are also being marketed, it’s harder to populate a building on this scale immediately. "In the end, we’re talking about a period in which very many projects are being marketed," he says. "In the Diamond Exchange area the Vertical City project has started to be marketed, as have other office projects in the most prestigious location, and so marketing takes a little more time."

Shafran points out, however, that the fact that the building is not yet fully occupied does not indicate weakness or lack of demand. In his view, at the micro level and despite its great advantages, the Beyond tower is still slightly less attractive than other buildings from the point of view of accessibility and the supply in its vicinity. He believes that completion of occupancy is mainly a matter of time, and that the project will not find itself in the situation of projects in the second and third ring. "I have no doubt that it will be fully occupied," he says. "You have to remember that the price per square meter is not low, at NIS 140."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2026.

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