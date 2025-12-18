Jensen Huang: Israel has become Nvidia’s second home

Nvidia has confirmed "Globes" report that it has chosen the Israel Land Authority (ILA) area in Kiryat Tivon to build its huge campus that will accommodate up to 10,000 employees. According to the illustration published by the US chip giant, this will be a large campus inspired by the design of the company’s new iconic headquarters in Santa Clara. When built it will be surrounded by commercial areas and restaurants with investment in parks and green spaces.

The campus will accommodate a higher number of employees than industry executives initially estimated - 10,000 - double the number of the company's employees in Israel today. If Nvidia does not close existing offices, the company could have at least 15,000 employees in Israel in about a decade. If all goes to plan, Nvidia will become the largest private employer in the country, assuming that revenue continues to grow at the current rate. It is estimated that Nvidia will invest several billion dollars over the next few years in the new site.

Nvidia will purchase 90 dunams (22.5 acres) of land and the campus will cover 160,000 square meters of buildings. Construction will begin in 2027, and initial occupancy is planned for 2031.

According to the company's announcement, "The campus will offer an innovative work environment and advanced services: parks, visitor centers, cafes and restaurants. Alongside these, it will also include labs and collaborative spaces that will foster collaboration and innovation within Nvidia, and together with startups and partners in the broader ecosystem, supporting Nvidia’s growth in the country."

Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang said, "Israel is home to some of the world’s most brilliant technologists and has become Nvidia’s second home. Our new campus will be a place where our teams can collaborate, invent, and build the future of AI. This investment reflects our deep and enduring commitment to our families in Israel and their unique contributions to the AI era."

The architect of the deal is a Kiryat Tivon resident himself, Amit Krig, who serves as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Nvidia and Israel site leader. Krieg attended numerous meetings with the ILA, the Planning Administration, and Israel Electric Corp. (IEC) and has overseen the process from the request for information to the signing of the deal with the authorities.

He says, "Nvidia’s growth in Israel has been remarkable, driven by the extraordinary talent and engineering excellence of our teams. We’re grateful to Jensen and Nvidia’s leadership for their trust and support in this next phase of growth, and to the Ministry of Finance and the ILA for their partnership. We look forward to bringing this vision to life and continuing to build the future of AI."

Head of the Kiryat Tivon regional council Ido Greenblum, who has brought Nvidia to his city and doubled the amount of local authority taxes for businesses, despite a 50% discount given to the company, has remained silent throughout the process. Now, he says, "This is a transformative project for the council and for the entire northern region. We are committed to leveraging this partnership to drive new opportunities, economic growth, and global innovation, while helping to build a vibrant and sustainable technology ecosystem in the area. We are confident that Nvidia’s choice of this region will prove to be the right one, and we thank the company for its trust."

As revealed by "Globes," Nvidia will pay a discounted amount of NIS 90 million for 90 dunams (22.5 acres) of land owned by the ILA and will pay about NIS 7.5 million a year in taxes to the local council, after a 50% discount. However, this is a major boost to the north, with thousands of employees expected to move to the towns and villages in the area - Tivon and surrounding locations like Ramat Yishai, Yokneam, Haifa, Nesher and Kiryat Ata. At the same time, it will put a strain on the existing infrastructure in the area, which includes one railway station about 5 kilometers from the site, Kfar Yehoshua, Road 6 and the Sha'ar Ha'emakim Interchange. Nvidia is expected to consume a very high capacity of electricity, which will require the construction of dedicated power stations and substations.

Kiryat Tivon won the tender after a four-month race, beating out a hundred local authorities that offered huge discounts and benefits to Nvidia, including Nesher, Kiryat Ata, Haifa and Megiddo. According to estimates, its victory was due to its proximity to Road 6, proximity to a high-voltage line.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2025.

