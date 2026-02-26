Jensen Huang to visit Israel in April

Exclusive: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will visit Israel around about the time of Independence Day, in the second half of April, "Globes" has learned. During last month’s CES annual trade show in Las Vegas, Huang had said that he expects to visit Israel soon.

Huang has been to Israel in the past. He had been scheduled to address a large AI Conference in Tel Aviv in October 2023, which was canceled due to the outbreak of the war. However he had been in Israel several months earlier in April 2023 as well as in 2019 to conduct the negotiations that led to the acquisition of Mellanox. Huang will be the second major US tech figure to visit Israel this spring, several weeks after a planned visit by Elon Musk.

While in Israel, Huang will meet with Nvidia’s fast growing work force, which according to the company’s latest financial report has reached nearly 6,000. Huang has made several strategic decisions regarding the company's expansion in Israel in recent months, including the construction of a development campus in Kiryat Tivon, scheduled to be completed by 2031 and which could house up to 10,000 employees. Nvidia has also leased additional office space in Yokneam and Tel Aviv. Earlier this week, Nvidia acquired Israeli company Illumex for $75 million to encourage large enterprises to integrate more AI agents into their systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 26, 2026.

