Nvidia leases 11-floor building to expand Israel presence

US chip giant Nvidia is expanding its office space in northern Israel. Real estate company Melisron (TASE: MLSR) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it has signed an agreement to lease office space to an international technology company.

Melisron did not name the company, but market sources say it is Nvidia. Melisron will lease to Nvidia the entire area of 29,000 square meters in a new 11-floor building in Ofer Park in Yokneam, which it owns.

Construction of the building will begin this year and is due to be completed in 2028. The lease agreement is for 10 years from the date of completion of the new building. From the end of the first five years until the end of the first lease period, the tenant has the right to shorten the period at one year's advance notice.

The total revenue from the lease, which is linked to the consumer price index (CPI) is an estimated NIS 230 million.

Nvidia has also been granted an option to extend the lease for all or part of the new building, during which a 5% increase in the rent will apply.

Nvidia already leases 38,000 square meters in Ofer Park, and has simultaneously signed a contract extension that includes this office space, so that after completion of the new building, it will be renting 67,000 square meters in the park.

Nvidia recently purchased land in Kiryat Tivon to build a new headquarters with a total area of 160,000 square meters, on an area of roughly 90 dunams (22.5 acres), for about NIS 90 million. The headquarters will house thousands of employees.

In addition, Nvidia recently announced that it will rent a smaller area of 3,000 square meters in Beersheva, and it also leases 22,000 square meters on 18 floors in Tel Aviv, in the Rubinstein twin towers in the Hasan Arafe district. The latest deal with Melisron thus further deepens the company's fat growing presence in Israel, mainly focused on the north where Nvidia has its headquarters in Yokneam, based on the $6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox in 2019.

