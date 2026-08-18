Jerusalem light rail Green Line to launch Friday

The Jerusalem light rail Green Line will commence operations on Friday, the Jerusalem light rail authority has announced. In the first phase, ten years behind schedule, the L3 section of the line between Turim Station on Jaffa Road to Malha will operate via the Jerusalem Central Bus and Yitzhak Navon Station, the Hebrew University Givat Ram campus and Teddy Stadium.

There will be 12 new stations as well as the existing Turim Station where the Green Line will connect with the existing Red Line, which was opened in 2011. The L2 section of the Green Line to Gilo will open later this year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2026.

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