Lyft buys Gett's London taxi-hailing operation

US travel app Lyft has bought the taxi hailing activity of Gett in London for an estimated $50 million. The sale brings to an end Gett’s operations outside of Israel. Under its founder Shahar Waiser (now known as Dave Waiser) Gett operated in Russia, the UK, and Israel, but after Russia invaded Ukraine its Russian activity was shut down, and the plans to float the company were shelved. Last August, Gett was sold to a group of investors including Leumi Partners, Meitav, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Phoenix Financial, and Klirmark Capital, for $188 million, but it would appear that the group sees the company as mainly an Israeli asset.

Lyft, which is known as the competitor of Uber in the US in the ride ordering app market, is currently expanding beyond the US. It has acquired Freenow, another British taxi app, for $234 million, according to PitchBook.

At this stage, Gett subscribers can still use the original app throughout the UK. Lyft users will join them via the American app. In 2019, Gett signed a collaboration agreement with Lyft under which Gett users could order rides through Lyft in the US and Canada, but the agreement was cancelled a few years ago.

No response was forthcoming from Gett.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2026.

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