Merger talks underway to create mega Israeli law firm

Talks are taking place on a merger between two major Israeli law firms, Meitar and Arnon, Tadmor-Levy. If the negotiations mature into a deal, the combined firm will be the largest in Israel by a long way.

According to the latest ranking by Dun & Bradstreet, in March, Meitar is already the largest firm in Israel, with close to 540 lawyers. That puts it slightly ahead of Herzog Fox & Neeman and Goldfarb Gross Seligman.

If a merger deal is completed, it will be the second within three years for the Yigal Arnon firm. In 2022, it merged with Tadmor Levy, becoming what is currently the fifth largest firm in the country, with over 350 lawyers.

Arnon, Tadmor-Levy’s offices are located in the Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv (in the round tower and the square tower), and in Hillel Street in Jerusalem. The firm’s core strengths are in mergers and acquisitions, high-tech, litigation, real estate, banking, and commercial law, along with competition law, project finance and energy, insolvency, planning and construction, capital markets and securities, regulation, health, taxation, labor law, and so on. Meitar, which is located on Abba Hillel Silver Road in Ramat Gan, has expertise in all areas of commercial law and litigation.

