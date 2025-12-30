Message to Iran: US sells 25 F-15s to Israel

The US Department of War has approved a deal for the sale of 25 Boeing F-15 fighter aircraft to Israel for $8.577 billion. The deal, which is for the F-15IA model, includes an option to purchase a further 25 aircraft.

Delivery is expected to be completed by the end of 2035. The deal is partly funded by US military aid. The first payment will be $840 million out of Foreign Military Sales funds. This is highly significant, as it means that the deal is between governments. The supplier is of course Boeing, but the Israeli government benefits from the sponsorship of the US government.

The Department of War’s announcement comes after the announcement from the Department of State in August of the sale of F-15 aircraft, advanced air-to-air missiles, tactical vehicles, tank parts, and mortars to Israel for $20 billion.

The F-15IA aircraft will incorporate AESA computer-controlled radar, Israeli-developed systems, a missile warning system, and an advanced helmet. The new model will also have advanced computerized fly-by-wire systems.

Message to Iran

The F-15IA can reach speeds of Mach 2.5, and accelerate from Mach 0.8 to Mach 1.2 in under 25 seconds. Its range is 2,222 kilometers and it can carry a maximum payload of 13,381 kilograms. Another advantage is that its operating costs are 25% lower than those of a F-15I.

Israel and the US may not acknowledge it openly, but this is a direct message to Iran. The F-15 gained its reputation not just by virtue of being an advanced combat aircraft but also for its carrying capacity. At a time when there is considerable talk of a further round of fighting between Israel and Iran and its proxies in the region, the F-15IA will considerably upgrade Israel’s capabilities against the threats.

